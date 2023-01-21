Cheyenne, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne.
The Cheyenne East High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.
The Thunder Basin High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Scottsbluff High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Scottsbluff High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.
The Sheridan High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Springs High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.
The Scottsbluff High School basketball team will have a game with Natrona County High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Thunder Basin High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
The Kelly Walsh High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
The Campbell County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Kelly Walsh High School basketball team will have a game with Laramie High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Thunder Basin High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.
