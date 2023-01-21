ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne East High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00.

Cheyenne East High School
Cheyenne South High School
January 20, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Natrona County High School
Cheyenne South High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.

Natrona County High School
Cheyenne South High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Thunder Basin High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Thunder Basin High School
Cheyenne South High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
2023 WHSAA Girls Basketball Championship

The Scottsbluff High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Scottsbluff High School
Cheyenne East High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Scottsbluff High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.

Scottsbluff High School
Cheyenne East High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Sheridan High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Springs High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.

Sheridan High School
Rock Springs High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Scottsbluff High School basketball team will have a game with Natrona County High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Scottsbluff High School
Natrona County High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Thunder Basin High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Thunder Basin High School
Cheyenne South High School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Kelly Walsh High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Kelly Walsh High School
Cheyenne East High School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Campbell County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

Campbell County High School
Cheyenne South High School
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Kelly Walsh High School basketball team will have a game with Laramie High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.

Kelly Walsh High School
Laramie High School
January 21, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Thunder Basin High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.

Thunder Basin High School
Cheyenne East High School
January 21, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

