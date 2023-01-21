ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

Willows, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Willows.

The Paradise High School basketball team will have a game with Willows High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Paradise High School
Willows High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Paradise High School basketball team will have a game with Willows High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Paradise High School
Willows High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected

A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
COVELO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening

CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville

Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise police make 3 separate DUI arrests during Saturday night shift

PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that during the night shift, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, they made three separate, unrelated DUI arrests. PPD would like to remind everyone that DUI crashes kill around one person every 45 minutes in the US, according to NHTSA. “Studies show...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Stolen firearm and fentanyl found during Yuba City traffic stop

(KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Yuba City on Friday night after being found with multiple firearms and illegal drugs, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Bryan Reyes, 18, was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign near Garden Highway and Second Street. 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez was a passenger in […]
YUBA CITY, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy