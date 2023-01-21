San Jose, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

San Jose school districts should encourage more parents to attend board meetings and become involved in the work they do, community advocates said. School board members are responsible for hundreds of thousands of students across Santa Clara County school districts. They’re in charge of allocating millions in funding, from federal stimulus monies to bond measure dollars. They also make decisions on school safety, mental health and curriculum. Yet advocates said when it comes to communication and engagement with the families they serve, outreach and access fall short.

