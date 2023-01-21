San Jose, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 11 high school 🏀 games in San Jose.
The Piedmont Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Branham High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Live Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Overfelt High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Mt. Pleasant High School basketball team will have a game with Yerba Buena High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Evergreen Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Pioneer High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Pioneer High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.
