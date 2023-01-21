ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 11 high school 🏀 games in San Jose.

The Piedmont Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Branham High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Piedmont Hills High School
Branham High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Live Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Live Oak High School
Westmont High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Overfelt High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Lick High School
Overfelt High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mt. Pleasant High School basketball team will have a game with Yerba Buena High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Mt. Pleasant High School
Yerba Buena High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Evergreen Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Evergreen Valley High School
Andrew Hill High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Piedmont Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Branham High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Piedmont Hills High School
Branham High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Overfelt High School on January 21, 2023, 01:30:00.

Lick High School
Overfelt High School
January 21, 2023
01:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Evergreen Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Evergreen Valley High School
Andrew Hill High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Live Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Live Oak High School
Westmont High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pioneer High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

Pioneer High School
Silver Creek High School
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pioneer High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.

Pioneer High School
Silver Creek High School
January 21, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

