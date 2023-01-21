Rockford, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Rockford.
The Belvidere North High School basketball team will have a game with Boylan Catholic High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Westminster Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Life High School on January 20, 2023, 17:45:00.
The DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Boylan Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 07:30:00.
The The Willows Academy basketball team will have a game with Christian Life High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Belvidere High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford East High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
