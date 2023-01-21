ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Rockford.

The Belvidere North High School basketball team will have a game with Boylan Catholic High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Belvidere North High School
Boylan Catholic High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Guilford High School
Jefferson High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Westminster Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Life High School on January 20, 2023, 17:45:00.

Westminster Christian High School
Christian Life High School
January 20, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Boylan Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 07:30:00.

DeKalb High School
Boylan Catholic High School
January 21, 2023
07:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The The Willows Academy basketball team will have a game with Christian Life High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

The Willows Academy
Christian Life High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Belvidere High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford East High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Belvidere High School
Rockford East High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball - Part 2

