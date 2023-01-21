ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Davis, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Davis.

The Sheldon High School basketball team will have a game with Davis Senior High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Sheldon High School
Davis Senior High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Sheldon High School basketball team will have a game with Davis Senior High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Sheldon High School
Davis Senior High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County

MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
now100fm.com

How Much Has Folsom Lake Risen From The Storms?

How much water did the recent storms bring to Folsom Lake?. Storm after storm has hit Sacramento, bringing a ton of wind and rain with each one. While the storms brought down trees, power poles and caused flooding, there was a positive thing the storms brought with them – water to help our drought!
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested

Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old Black male, born June 3, 1983. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH has a prior arrest for murder.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two men shot in Sacramento on Monday afternoon

SACRAMENTO - Officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that sent two people to the hospital. It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Butterworth Avenue. Police officers tell CBS13 that two men were shot and went to the hospital on their own. One of the men had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.Both men are expected to survive.The investigation remains active and no further information has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man accidentally shoots himself with ghost gun: Vallejo police

VALLEJO, Calif. - A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself with a ghost gun in Vallejo, officials said. On Monday, Vallejo police received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After their initial investigation, officers determined that the shooting was unintentional, but also done with a ghost gun.
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy