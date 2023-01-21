Wells, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO