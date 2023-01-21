Wells, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Wells.
The Gray-New Gloucester High School basketball team will have a game with Wells High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
Gray-New Gloucester High School
Wells High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Gray-New Gloucester High School basketball team will have a game with Wells High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.
Gray-New Gloucester High School
Wells High School
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Gray-New Gloucester High School basketball team will have a game with Wells High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
Gray-New Gloucester High School
Wells High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
