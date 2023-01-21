ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Wells, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Wells.

The Gray-New Gloucester High School basketball team will have a game with Wells High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.

Gray-New Gloucester High School
Wells High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gray-New Gloucester High School basketball team will have a game with Wells High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.

Gray-New Gloucester High School
Wells High School
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Gray-New Gloucester High School basketball team will have a game with Wells High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Gray-New Gloucester High School
Wells High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
YORK COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
MAINE STATE
homestyling.guru

Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again

#html-body [data-pb-style=NWFBFWT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=F9NJ3A1],#html-body [data-pb-style=QOYD8BH]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=BE1CSVN]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none} }. It turned out great and I have referred your company since – I also plan to use your company again. I’ll be in touch in the coming months with another project. Photo and design...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"

WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
GORHAM, ME
WMTW

Power outages impact more than 9,000 CMP customers in Wells

WELLS, Maine — Monday's storm caused power outages in communities across Maine, with York County being hit especially hard. In Wells, some CMP customers lost power around 1 a.m. Monday, with more customers losing power throughout the day. A heavy coating of snow and ice caused downed trees and...
WELLS, ME
The Maine Monitor

The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid

The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
YARMOUTH, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning

This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Q97.9

Brunswick, Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service

The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bridgton.com

Open space group grows, zones in on goals

CASCO — The number of people involved in the Casco Open Space Commission doubled. For more than half of 2022, there were not enough people on the commission for a quorum. Late last summer, two residents from Webbs Mills joined the group. It is still one person shy of the five allowed on the commission.
CASCO, ME
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Police investigating after shots fired Friday night in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) - Lewiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired Friday night. Police say around 11:30, they began getting reports of several gunshots ringing through outer Webster street. Investigators found multiple shell casings near Jeannette Avenue but no victims or shooters. No arrests have been made in this case...
LEWISTON, ME
NECN

Plane Slides Off Runway at Portland Jetport

A plane taxiing after landing slid off the runway at the Portland Jetport in Portland, Maine, during Monday's storm, forcing the shutdown of the primary runway at the airport, one of many travel incidents caused by slippery conditions. NEWSCENTER Maine reports an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia slipped off the...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
