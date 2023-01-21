ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Minneapolis.

The Mound Westonka High School basketball team will have a game with Washburn High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.

Mound Westonka High School
Washburn High School
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Trinity School at River Ridge basketball team will have a game with Maranatha Christian Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Trinity School at River Ridge
Maranatha Christian Academy
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Humboldt Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School on January 21, 2023, 08:30:00.

Humboldt Senior High School
Edison High School
January 21, 2023
08:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Humboldt Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.

Humboldt Senior High School
Edison High School
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Tartan High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Heights High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Tartan High School
Columbia Heights High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Marshall School - Duluth basketball team will have a game with Minnehaha Academy on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Marshall School - Duluth
Minnehaha Academy
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Marshall School - Duluth basketball team will have a game with Minnehaha Academy on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.

Marshall School - Duluth
Minnehaha Academy
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Watertown-Mayer High School basketball team will have a game with Blake School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Watertown-Mayer High School
Blake School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Christ's Household Of Faith School basketball team will have a game with Hope Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:45:00.

Christ's Household Of Faith School
Hope Academy
January 21, 2023
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy