Minneapolis, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Minneapolis.
The Mound Westonka High School basketball team will have a game with Washburn High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.
The Trinity School at River Ridge basketball team will have a game with Maranatha Christian Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Humboldt Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School on January 21, 2023, 08:30:00.
The Humboldt Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.
The Tartan High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Heights High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Marshall School - Duluth basketball team will have a game with Minnehaha Academy on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
The Marshall School - Duluth basketball team will have a game with Minnehaha Academy on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.
The Watertown-Mayer High School basketball team will have a game with Blake School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
The Christ's Household Of Faith School basketball team will have a game with Hope Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:45:00.
