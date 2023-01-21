ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Fairbury, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Fairbury.

The Rantoul High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Rantoul High School
Prairie Central High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Teutopolis High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Teutopolis High School
Prairie Central High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Teutopolis High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.

Teutopolis High School
Prairie Central High School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsroom.org

Closings, delays and remote days for January 25

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
capitolwolf.com

Here it comes: heavy and wet

Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana

Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Police did not release the name of the man arrested, but say he faces charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WEST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved

HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
HENNING, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital

Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club

A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
OTTAWA, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
PEORIA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy