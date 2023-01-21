Fairbury, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Fairbury.
The Rantoul High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
Rantoul High School
Prairie Central High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Teutopolis High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
Teutopolis High School
Prairie Central High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The Teutopolis High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.
Teutopolis High School
Prairie Central High School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
