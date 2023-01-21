ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Indio.

The Cathedral City High School basketball team will have a game with Indio High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Cathedral City High School
Indio High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Imperial High School basketball team will have a game with Shadow Hills High School on January 21, 2023, 14:30:00.

Imperial High School
Shadow Hills High School
January 21, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Imperial High School basketball team will have a game with Shadow Hills High School on January 21, 2023, 15:35:00.

Imperial High School
Shadow Hills High School
January 21, 2023
15:35:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

