Bremerton, WA

Bremerton, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Bremerton.

The Lakes High School basketball team will have a game with Olympic High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Lakes High School
Olympic High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lakes High School basketball team will have a game with Olympic High School on January 21, 2023, 12:45:00.

Lakes High School
Olympic High School
January 21, 2023
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lakes High School basketball team will have a game with Olympic High School on January 21, 2023, 14:30:00.

Lakes High School
Olympic High School
January 21, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Klahowya Secondary School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Academy on January 21, 2023, 14:30:00.

Klahowya Secondary School
Crosspoint Academy
January 21, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

