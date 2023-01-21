Cumberland, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cumberland.
The Hedgesville High School basketball team will have a game with Allegany High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.
Hedgesville High School
Allegany High School
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Hedgesville High School basketball team will have a game with Allegany High School on January 21, 2023, 11:30:00.
Hedgesville High School
Allegany High School
January 21, 2023
11:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
