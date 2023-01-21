ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cumberland.

The Hedgesville High School basketball team will have a game with Allegany High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.

Hedgesville High School
Allegany High School
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hedgesville High School basketball team will have a game with Allegany High School on January 21, 2023, 11:30:00.

Hedgesville High School
Allegany High School
January 21, 2023
11:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD
wfmd.com

Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman

The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Quiet today before snow moves in for Wednesday morning

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. It will also be windy, making the air feel colder. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

Hagerstown mayor resigns to take role in Gov. Moore's administration focusing on opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mayor in Washington County, Maryland will soon be embarking on a new journey, as Gov. Wes Moore's Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Emily Keller, mayor for the City of Hagerstown, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down from her current role to join Moore's administration. The announcement came a day before Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
