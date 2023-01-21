ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highschool Baseball Pro

Encino, January 21 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

Highschool Baseball Pro
Highschool Baseball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Encino.

The Faith Lutheran High School baseball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.

Faith Lutheran High School
Crespi Carmelite High School
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Boys Baseball

The Basic High School baseball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on January 21, 2023, 13:00:00.

Basic High School
Crespi Carmelite High School
January 21, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Baseball Pro

Highschool Baseball Pro

104
Followers
151
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

High school baseball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy