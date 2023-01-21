Encino, January 21 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Encino.
The Faith Lutheran High School baseball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.
Faith Lutheran High School
Crespi Carmelite High School
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Boys Baseball
The Basic High School baseball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on January 21, 2023, 13:00:00.
Basic High School
Crespi Carmelite High School
January 21, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Baseball
