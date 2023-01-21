Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
LIST: Most Disappointing Disney World Restaurants Per Guests
Here is the collected list of the most disappointing Walt Disney World Resort restaurants per Guests, along with their reasoning for the choice!. Based on a discussion started by Disney Guest and Reddit user u/diiizzzzoooo, with the question,. “What restaurant disappointed you the most, not necessarily because the food or...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
Disneyland Brings Back Something You Never Expected
The Mouse House has reached deep into its past for a new attraction parents my have to explain to their kids.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on Housekeeping at Disney World Hotels
One of the best parts of being on vacation and staying in a hotel is not having to clean every single day. There’s a little bit of luxury in coming back to a clean and tidy room after a long day in the parks, but Disney World had been doing modified housekeeping after the parks reopened. Many guests had been wondering when daily housekeeping services would resume, and now we know!
Disney's Fort Wilderness is the best cheap place to stay on the property — it feels like a vacation of its own if you like the outdoors
I was skeptical but the woodsy stay was super affordable and spacious. Plus there were so many things to do on the massive, nature-filled property.
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
disneyfoodblog.com
When You Should Say NO to Disney World’s New Dining Package
Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: 5 Construction Updates You Missed This Week in Disney World
If you haven’t been to Disney World yet this year — what are you waiting for?!. There’s so much to see and do — but NEW experiences are right around the corner, too. Multiple construction projects are in the works, and we’ve been keeping up with them all. Let’s take a look at the biggest construction updates you might have missed this week!
Disney Gives Sneak Peek Into Upcoming 'Moana' Attraction at Epcot
We can't wait to see "how far they'll go" with this one.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney CEO Faces Backlash From His Own Fans
Last summer, the average Disney Parks and Disney Resorts fan might have said that the Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was their least favorite Disney employee — and many Disney fans would also have danced with glee upon learning that, in just a few weeks, there would be an upheaval at the Walt Disney Company that would oust Bob Chapek and bring back former Disney CEO Bob Iger (who had stayed on, despite being retired, for a cushy consulting gig).
cruisefever.net
Cash on a Cruise? Why I Still Bring It and How Much
Am I crazy for taking cash on a cruise ship? Do people even use the green stuff anymore?. Well, here are a few reasons why I still pack a few dollars before my voyage, and why you might want to consider it too for your cruises. A common question from...
disneyfoodblog.com
What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?
It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
disneyfoodblog.com
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World
Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Ride-Themed Souvenirs and Cotton Candy Ears
We recently got this year’s spring and summer seasonal dining dates at Hollywood & Vine, and there’s tons of merchandise we’ve spotted lately too. But a week in Disney World means a LOT can change, so let’s see what’s new in at Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood...
ComicBook
Disney World Shuts Down Major Park Due to Weather Concerns
Things got a little too chilly for Blizzard Beach at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Florida resort temporarily closed the year-round Blizzard Beach Water Park Saturday due to "low temperatures" in the mid 50s rising to highs in the upper 60s, WDW Magic reports. The official Disney World website shows Blizzard Beach will close again on Monday, January 23rd, but will remain open from the hours of 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 22nd. The resort's other water park, Disney's once long-shuttered Typhoon Lagoon, remains closed indefinitely due to refurbishment.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Join Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration from HOME
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a big way, and most of the party is happening at Disneyland Resort. But what if you can’t make it to the parks to celebrate?. Don’t worry — there’s a way you can join in on the fun without...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at EPCOT: ALL Stitch Fans Need This Souvenir
It’s about that time — let’s see what’s been going on in EPCOT!. Since we last checked in, the 2023 Festival of the Arts began! If you missed our posts we were in the park on the first day of the festival reviewing all of the food booths and checking out all of the festivities.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Look at the SHOCKING Splash Mountain Closure Crowds in Disney World
Today, something very rare is happening in Disney World — a ride is permanently closing. Splash Mountain opened in Magic Kingdom in 1989, but it will be closing down to make way for a brand new attraction — Tiana’a Bayou Adventure. Although the ride itself will be similar to Splash Mountain, the storyline will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off. The new ride isn’t set to open until late 2024, so let’s see what the crowds are like with guests trying to get one last ride on Splash Mountain!
Comments / 1