Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Related
NECN
RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint
A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
Fairhaven man killed in crash
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the Fairhaven man who died in a two-car crash on Sunday night.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket officer testifies he intended 'fatherly chat' with teen he's accused of shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The prosecution and the defense have rested in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teen driver. Officer Daniel Dolan, who served 10 years in the Marine Corps and six years with Pawtucket police, took the stand in his own trial Tuesday.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens, connects region to major hubs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is officially open. It will serve as a bus station and commuter rail stop for RIPTA and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The first train left the station Monday morning at about 4:20 a.m., giving people a new stop for...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln crash leaves one person dead
(WJAR) — Lincoln police said one person was killed Tuesday night in a two-car crash. Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan told NBC 10 crews on the scene the accident occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road. Sullivan said a total of two people were involved...
Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket man dies after he was hit by 2 cars
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 49-year-old Woonsocket man died after he was hit by two cars on Sunday night. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said the man was struck about 8 p.m. while he was cutting across Cass Avenue near Wood Avenue. The man was not at a crosswalk...
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Turnto10.com
Family of DUI crash victim addresses defendant in court
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A South Kingstown family continued their search for justice, nearly three years after their loved one was killed by a drunken driver. Family and friends of Alan Albergaria packed a Wakefield courtroom Monday for the emotional hearing and sentencing of Cara Kenyon. Kenyon pleaded...
Turnto10.com
Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84
The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
NECN
At Least 2 Killed as Slick Roads Cause Over 150 Crashes Across New England
At least two people were killed as slick roads caused over 150 crashes across New England while a mix of rain and snow fell across the region Sunday and Monday. In Rhode Island, a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is being blamed on the weather. A witness said the vehicle was traveling in the right lane and lost control, exiting onto the shoulder where it rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died at the scene.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on Monday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on Monday. Some residents stopped by on Sunday afternoon to take a look at the multimillion-dollar project. "It's beautiful. It's beautiful,” Audrey Aduama said. “I saw the online rendition and it looks pretty similar to what it...
Turnto10.com
'I hope you see this and call home,': Community holds vigil for missing Brookfield woman
(WJAR) — It has been two weeks since Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield, Massachusetts. Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to hold a vigil for Tee's safe return. The 35-year-old was last seen leaving a residence on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m....
Turnto10.com
Construction of $21 million pedestrian bridge in New Bedford to begin this summer
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Construction of a $21 million pedestrian bridge in New Bedford is expected to begin this summer. The bridge will go over John F. Kennedy Boulevard and connect to the downtown rail station. “New Bedford deserves public amenities and spaces that are both functional and...
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Turnto10.com
Coventry police arrest 3 accused of going shopping with counterfeit money
Three men are accused of going shopping with fake money last Friday. Coventry police were called to the plaza on Centre of New England Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of counterfeit bills being passed between a group of people at Walmart. Two men apparently got into a...
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
Comments / 3