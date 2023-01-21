Today, something very rare is happening in Disney World — a ride is permanently closing. Splash Mountain opened in Magic Kingdom in 1989, but it will be closing down to make way for a brand new attraction — Tiana’a Bayou Adventure. Although the ride itself will be similar to Splash Mountain, the storyline will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off. The new ride isn’t set to open until late 2024, so let’s see what the crowds are like with guests trying to get one last ride on Splash Mountain!

2 DAYS AGO