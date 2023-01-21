ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

DeSantis' AP course crusade, and the right's fight to remain stupid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has given its explanation for why the state's education department banned schools from teaching an Advanced Placement African American studies course, and the rationale is just as oppressive as imagined. Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, shared a sheet the DeSantis administration released...
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC

Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts

Richard Barnett, the criminal trespasser and January 6th rioter who was infamously photographed with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was convicted by a federal jury on all eight charges he faced. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the verdict, in a segment playing Jay-Z’s lyrics about Barnett and the criminal justice system. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele says Jay-Z addresses “the lived experience of a lot of Americans, particularly in Black and Brown communities.”Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC

How Trump attorney Drew Findling's past could be key in Georgia probe

As we wait to hear whether Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will charge Donald Trump or anyone involved in his 2020 election scheme with crimes, I’m thinking it’s time that we start to acquaint ourselves with some of the characters who may be involved in a potential criminal trial.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Differences between Biden, Trump docs stories become more obvious

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul sat down yesterday with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, and the host asked the Texan about the latest classified materials discovered in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair and a former prosecutor, emphasized an erroneous point. “What’s significant,” the...
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

Why the Republicans’ debt ceiling ransom note is blank (for now)

About a decade ago, congressional Republicans thought it’d be a good idea to launch another debt ceiling crisis, on the heels of their 2011 crisis that did real harm. But in 2013, they just weren’t sure what to demand from the Obama White House. So, GOP officials aimed...

