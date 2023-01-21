ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wxxv25.com

Jackson County searching for suspect in motor vehicle theft

Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a suspect in a vehicle theft that happened Monday. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a middle-aged white male with a black hair cut in a military-style fade and wearing a gray goatee, allegedly took a 2013 white Dodge Ram truck from a gas station in St. Martin.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID

A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier man charged after allegedly choking a woman

A Gautier man is behind bars, arrested after he allegedly choked a woman he has a relationship with. Gautier Police Chief David Bever said 30-year-old Ladarius McCleod was arrested yesterday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. He was taken to the Jackson County jail. Bond has not been set.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting

Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School

Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
darkhorsepressnow.com

Harrison County student charged after having a gun in locked glove compartment on campus

A 17-year-old has been arrested in Harrison County on charges of having a handgun on school grounds. According to a release from Sheriff Troy Peterson, the charge is a misdemeanor. Peterson said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers received information a that student had a gun in his vehicle...
Mississippi Press

Vancleave man gets 30 years on stalking, kidnapping, other charges

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Vancleave man received the maximum sentence for multiple charges stemming from a September 2020 attempting kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife. Darrell Ray Morris, 43, was convicted of attempting kidnapping, domestic violence (4th offense), aggravated stalking and possession of a weapon by a convicted...
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian man accused of molesting child

A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Hancock County opening severe weather shelter

For anyone needing to shelter tonight from bad weather, Hancock County is opening one of their shelters. Lee Town Shelter will open their doors around 7 p.m. The shelter is located at 11328 Road 228 near Picayune. You can call 228-255-0942 or 228-255-9191 if you need a ride to the shelter.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi

We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

