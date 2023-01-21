Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location.

On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley.

While officers were not able to pursue the vehicle, the air unit followed the truck for about 10 minutes before it came to a stop at Fairview and Hemlock Street.

While the air unit continued providing updates on the suspect’s location, officers were able to track him down and take him into custody.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Brendan R. Pierce, was charged with two counts of attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, DUI, driving while suspended, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

