ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iastate.edu

ISU Power Pullers: pushing the edge of innovation

The Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering is a hub for student organizations. Competing around the country, the department clubs are well known for creating a student experience that builds community, networks and knowledge. The Iowa State University Power Pullers Club in ABE cultivates those ideals and more. Every year,...
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

MSE senior makes scholarship history

Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) senior Ricardo Ortega made history as the first ever Iowa State student to be selected to receive the prestigious Copper Club Scholarship. Ortega does a dual specialization, with polymers and metals and originally gravitated toward MSE through his interest in chemistry, and after learning more...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy