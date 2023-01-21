Read full article on original website
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Duluth
Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.
Off-trail snowmobiling endangers sensitive species and habitats, warns Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest team
RHINELANDER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team is responding to snowmobile tracks found throughout prohibited areas in Bayfield County. Substantial snowmobile and snow vehicle tracks have been found in the Moquah Barrens of the Washburn Ranger District. The Moquah Barrens, part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National...
Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
One Northland sled dog’s journey back to racing after tragic crash
BRULE, WI. (Northern News Now) -In the backwoods of Brule, Wisconsin, the team at Redington Mushing is preparing for their biggest races of the year. But last year at this time, the Redington team was facing a much bigger challenge. They were helping one of their own start the long road to recovery.
Gov. Walz presents Yanmar with award for international trade
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA), which operates a facility in Grand Rapids, was presented with a “prestigious” award from the state of Minnesota last month for international trade. The Minnesota Trade Office selected Yanmar CE NA, which encompasses...
Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Hawks Boy’s basketball team hosted the Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday night where the Hawks protected home court in a 94-55 victory over the Hunters. On the other side of the bridge, Superior hosted Eau Claire Memorial but fell in a nail...
Lake Superior Ice Fest returning to Barkers Island
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Fest has some fun activities planned for the community. The two-day event, set for Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, takes place annually at Barkers Island in Superior. Events will be across the island on both land and ice...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred. The map shows various types...
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
New Netflix Movie Features Scene In Duluth
A new movie on Netflix is showing the Northland a little bit of love and by the looks of it, the movie is turning into a pretty big hit! The movie just dropped this month and a listener let us in on the fact that we got some love about an hour in.
South Shore improves to 13-1 with big win over Denfeld
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - South Shore made the trip from Port Wing, WI to Duluth and went home with a ‘W’ after a big 55-point win, 88-33 over the Hunters. Cardinals senior, Lily Truchon led all scorers with 36 points, followed by junior, Emily Montgomery who had 19.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Some light snow to start the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today: Through most of our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with with the possibility of a little bit of light snow here and there as a clipper passes through the region. Snow accumulations through the day today should be less than an 1″ for most across the Northland. Temperatures climb into upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
PAWESOME HELP: Superior students help Douglas County Humane Society
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Students at Superior Middle School are taking donations to help the Douglas County Humane Society. The students are hosting the drive as part of their “What I Need” program, a community service project to help a local organization. The students at the...
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
MN House approves bill to extend unemployment benefits for laid off mining workers
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota House passed legislation on Monday to extend Unemployment Insurance benefits for laid off employees at Northshore Mining, according to a press release. The bill, authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL – Aurora), would offer an additional 26 weeks of benefits for...
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A Superior family is grieving the loss of both their 19-year-old daughter and beloved K9 police partner, both passing, just days apart. “Hailey is a very sweet, very generous, and a very loving person,” said Laura Pleva, a family friend of the Eastman’s.
