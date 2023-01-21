Read full article on original website
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
fox35orlando.com
TRON ride at Disney: Entrance sign goes up ahead of Lightcycle / Run opening
ORLANDO, Fla. - The highly anticipated opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World is just a couple of months away and the entrance sign for the attraction is in place!. Disney Parks Blog tweeted a photo of the sign that now sits outside the ride, which opens...
Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain closes for good
Sunday marked the final time fans had the chance to ride the Walt Disney World attraction Splash Mountain before it closed for good on Monday.
Inside the Magic
Universal Scares Fans With Latest Report, Questions Grow
There are few places more iconic than visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Florida is part of Universal Orlando Resort, which also houses Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. The Orlando Resort is also in the midst of construction on Epic Universe, a new theme park that will open in 2025. At the Florida theme park, you can enjoy attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
allears.net
2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport
Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
DalMoro’s to Make Orlando Debut
“We do not yet have opening date, but we’re projecting a fall 2023 opening."
Where to Dine in Disney Springs
FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
Locally Owned and Operated Salvadoran Restaurant to Open in Orlando
“Obviously, we’ll be serving Salvadoran food,” Owner Adan Menjiva Gerber tells What Now Orlando. “We’ll be selling grilled meat, chicken, and pupusas, for example.”
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Lake Buena Vista Restaurants | Lake Buena Vista, FL
Lake Buena Vista, Florida, perhaps best known as the gateway to Walt Disney World, contains many restaurants, stores, hotels, and vacation club lodgings to support the throngs of tourists that visit each year. Its official population, if correct at 24 (2021 census) makes it eligible for Newsweek’s Top 10 Smallest Cities in the United States.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience. Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience – Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good ole Southern time – A new dinner experience is coming to Orlando this spring. Click any of...
Orlando City Council votes on new rules and restrictions on downtown nightlife
The majority of the bar owners and workers present for public comment were squarely against the proposed measures
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
