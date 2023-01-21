Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
WLBT
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An episode of “Baller Alert” featuring former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders’ oldest child landed on social media - and it spread like wildfire. Deiondra Sanders claimed that killings were happening on JSU’s campus “every few months,” although police records show only...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, January 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s...
WAPT
Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour entertains families in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 10,000 pounds of steel racing around the Mississippi Coliseum kicked off the start of the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. On Saturday, fans packed the coliseum for a chance to see the 4-wheel giants crush cars and entertain crowds. Men, women and children say the family-friendly event was a great way […]
Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
WLBT
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
WAPT
Child is one of three injured in late night shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
WAPT
Jackson firefighter on his way home from work helps save man from burning Jeep
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.
KNOE TV8
Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
breezynews.com
Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
BreezyNews has learned of a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening on Hwy 12 West in Sallis between Attala Road 4121 and Attala Road 4207. We will update with more information as soon as it is released.
WLBT
City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
Comments / 0