Take Time to Smile: Six-pound toad found in Australia

An enormous cane toad was discovered last week in Australia, it is believed to be the largest ever recorded.

Coming in at six pounds the heavyweight champ was found at Conway National Park in Queensland by park rangers.

Six pounds! If made official it would break the previous record of 5 lbs. and 13 oz. that's stood for 32 years.

It’s Toad-ally cool!

