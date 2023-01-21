Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFOR
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon. Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly …. A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon. Once upon a Child. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of...
Police investigate deadly stabbing in southwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
News On 6
4 In Custody, Officer On Administrative Leave After Incident In NW OKC
Four suspects are in custody and an officer is on paid administrative leave after police say an attempt to recover a stolen car ends in gunfire. The Oklahoma City Police Department said it all stems from a carjacking earlier this week. Police said they saw the vehicle with people inside...
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
news9.com
Portion Of I-35 In Guthrie Named For Oklahoma Couple
This grass along I-35 wasn’t here when the highway was planned, it was actually the work of Clarence and Ethel Branch. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could get that section around Guthrie of I-35, named the Clarence and Ethel Branch, memorial highway,” said Brent Stockwell, the grandson of Clarence and Ethel Branch.
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
News On 6
Mother, Teenage Son Arrested After Drive-By Shooting On Classmates, Police Say
A mother and her 16-year-old son are behind bars after police say the teen opened fire on three classmate while his mother was driving him last week. The arrested juvenile is a student at John Marshal High School, according the Oklahoma City Police. He's accused of instigating the school bus...
News On 6
People Find Joy Sledding During Oklahoma City Snowstorm
Life is all about what someone makes of it. Families in Oklahoma City used Tuesday’s snow to build memories with the people they love. Christine Williamson lives just down the street from a park across Interstate 44. Several of the park's hills make it an excellent place for sledding.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Mike Glover Enjoying The Snow
News 9 Multimedia Journalist Mike Glover finds "Something Good" about a snow day in El Reno. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
OKC man convicted after shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times during carjacking at INTEGRIS hospital
A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.
News On 6
Overflow Shelters Available In OKC Amid Winter Storm
Multiple shelters in Oklahoma City have opened their doors to those in need of shelter from the weather. The Salvation Army Night Shelter at 1001 North Pennsylvania Avenue has 50 extra beds available for women and children, and City Care Night Shelter at 532 North Villa Avenue has 20 extra beds for men.
News On 6
OKC Metro Schools Preparing For Upcoming Bond Election
Several school districts in Oklahoma are preparing for the upcoming school bond election on Feb. 14. While all the districts have specific needs, many come down to accommodating growth. For Mustang Public Schools, that means a new elementary school and high school expansion. "We would have an elementary by the...
KFOR
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him. It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44th street in Southeast Oklahoma City. The victim...
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
