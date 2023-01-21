ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

mymoinfo.com

Looks Like Centerville Man Will Have Jury Trial for Murder

(Steelville) A man from Centerville, facing first degree murder, armed criminal action and two unlawful use of weapon felonies out of Reynolds County, chose not to cut a plea deal with the prosecuting attorney and so it looks he will have a jury trial later this year. 44-year-old Jason W....
CENTERVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break

(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.

Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.

A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Stolen van found at salvage yard

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
NBC News

First inmate captured after five escaped from Missouri jail

One of five Missouri jail inmates who escaped this week through the building’s ventilation and plumbing system has been recaptured, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, which is around 70 miles south of the Farmington detention center they escaped...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody

(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
FARMINGTON, MO
ktmoradio.com

Kennett Teacher Arrested

A Kennett teacher was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual contact with a student. 24 year old Lindsey Marshall, who taught Spanish at the high school, was arrested Friday. According to Police Chief Kenny Wilson, KPD was notified of the relationship by school officials Thursday. HTN will have more...
KENNETT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide

SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
SIKESTON, MO
WTHR

UPDATE: 4 escaped inmates arrested in Ohio

ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

