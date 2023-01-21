Read full article on original website
Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league
Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year. One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level. The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the...
Champions of the sport: Sailors Nordic team captains inspire a new generation
In an effort to be champions of their sport with an intention of growing Nordic skiing, Steamboat Springs High School Nordic team captains Wren Capra and Thomas Reilley have put a lot of their energy into helping the underclassmen on the team. The pair has more than 20 years of...
Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Drew Hyde Memorial Fund hosts ‘State of the Snowpack’ fundraiser Saturday
The Drew Hyde Memorial Fund is hosting the educational and fundraising event “State of the Snowpack” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall in Steamboat Springs. The community event is open to the public and especially targets winter backcountry enthusiasts and recreationalists. The...
Forecast indicates cold week ahead for Steamboat
Steamboat Springs residents should expect to see some cold days ahead. Although the area weathered what is traditionally the coldest time of year, the chill could continue, according to a local meteorologist. “A couple of Pacific disturbances moving through the Pacific Northwest will result in cold air around through this...
Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in Kremmling and Grand Lake
A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area. The first attacks on cats began in Kremmling, at the home of Sami and Shawn Lechman during the week of Jan. 15. On Jan. 19., a mountain lion killed Rob and Sara Gonzales’ dog, then a separate lion attacked a dog on Jan. 23, the dog survived the Jan. 23 attack. Both dog attacks occurred in Grand Lake.
Friends, family pay tribute to ski industry icon Chris Diamond
Those who knew Chris Diamond describe the former president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Resort as devoted, caring and passionate, and say those qualities reflected in his leadership during his time in Steamboat and throughout his four decades in the ski industry. “It started with his passion for the...
Steamboat council member hosting town hall Friday to discuss Howelsen Hill’s future
Steamboat Springs City Council member Michael Buccino is holding a town hall session on Friday, Jan. 27, with users of Howelsen Hill, an effort that he hopes will help start discussions about the future of the city’s flagship park. Buccino said he has reached out to several of the...
River district considers criteria for water conservation program
A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting this week. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
Monday Medical: Yoga for arthritis
For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.
Director says Partners for Youth stronger a year after acquiring Grand Futures
A year after acquiring Grand Futures, Partners of Routt County has updated its branding, introduced a new logo and changed its name to Partners for Youth — but the desire to help youth is unchanged. “It’s been a full year since the acquisition at this point,” said Lindsay Kohler,...
Obituary: Sol Upbin
Former Steamboat Springs resident Solomon J. Upbin, 83, passed away on January 15, 2023 in Lewes, Del. Sol had a long career as a prominent corporate tax adviser in New York City before retiring to Steamboat in 1995. Sol was fiercely intelligent, witty, charming, and could converse with anyone. He lived for his family, read mysteries and histories voraciously, relished good delicatessen, and valiantly fought to improve his 25 golf handicap.
Chief Swinsick hangs up his turnout coat after 18 years with North Routt Fire
North Routt Fire Protection District Chief Mike Swinsick recently announced his exit from the district and plans to join the Utah DNR Division of Forestry Fire State Lands. Swinsick, a 30-year North Routt local, leaves behind an illustrious career and an open slot for a new fire chief. “I want...
Esteemed scientist tells Steamboat audience everyone has skills to help with climate action
In a packed Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall in Steamboat Springs on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, internationally known climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe kept the science simple and relatable but the emotional connection elevated. An audible gasp came from the audience when Hayhoe showed a data-marked map of the U.S. The...
The Record for Jan. 17-23
9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city. 2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. 3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000...
Steamboat City Council looks to extend public comment opportunities
Steamboat Springs City Council plans to change when the public is allowed to weigh in at council meetings and extend what agenda items can be commented on by residents. The way council has been operating, public comments have been allowed on any consent calendar or public hearing item in addition to general public comments, but not on community reports. The latter are items that are generally informational, though sometimes city staff is looking for direction.
