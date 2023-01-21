Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Advocate
Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35
Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
'Should Have Canceled That Show': Fans Accuse Rapper Nelly Of Being High During Viral Juicy Fest Performance In Australia
Hip-hop artist Nelly appeared to laugh off accusations that he was high during his Juicy Fest performance in Australia, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the Hot in Herre hitmaker took the stage in Melbourne and did a now-viral live rendition of his 2004 hit single Over and Over featuring country artist Tim McGraw.Viewers took notice of his eyes continuously rolling into the back of his head as he smiled and blinked excessively while rapping the lyrics, with many taking to Twitter. Nelly sported blue jeans and a white T-shirt with a huge diamond chain and a matching bracelet for the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
WSB Radio
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
