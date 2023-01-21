Read full article on original website
Back On The Prowl: Nia Long Responds to Love with Omarion?
Social media has been buzzing with rumors of B2K singer Omarion and actress Nia Long potentially dating after the pair were spotted at the You People movie screening. Nia Long has commented under several social media platforms, “I’m single”, in response to the accusations. Well some are...
GloRilla Drops Live Video For “No More Love”
GloRilla is back with another video that is already running up numbers on the tube. Make sure you check out her latest live video for the hit song off her latest EP “No More Love.” What do you ladies think about this track? Is this one of the ones you and your girls vibe out with before the party? Let Sheen know in the comments.
