Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Santa Barbara Independent
Highway 1 Rock Scaling Near Lompoc to Result in Road Closure this Thursday
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, January 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Amends Land-Use Code in Response to New State Housing Law
Among California’s housing bills to expedite the construction of homes is Senate Bill 35, which has a long list of criteria that allows a developer to get a streamlined approval process without subjective review. To forestall the fallout from missing the state Housing Element deadline next month, Santa Barbara County planning staff spent the winter holidays putting together two additional land-use code sections, as qualifying projects will be able to bypass design review.
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Goleta
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a home in Goleta on Tuesday. It happened just after 11 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Pebble Beach Dr.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Reopens Upper Level, Public Computers, and Seating
The library had closed its doors last summer when it began the three simultaneous projects, which include construction of a new accessible elevator, a modernized staff space on the lower level, and a $5.4 million renovation of the library plaza. In September, the excavation process had progressed to where the library reopened its lobby for limited browsing and pickup service. Then by November, it had expanded its hours and opened an even larger section of the main lobby, including the lower-level Children’s Library.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Emergency work moves rapidly to clear debris basins from storm impacts
The Randall Rd. debris basin is going through a rapid clearing project to prepare for any future storms. This is protecting downstream homes and businesses. The post Emergency work moves rapidly to clear debris basins from storm impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Santa Barbara Independent
David G Kronen
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on December 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara boasts an array of unique traditions, such as Old Spanish Days and Solstice. It can even take credit for Earth Day, now celebrated worldwide. One less famous but no less historical tradition is the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association, now celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Santa Barbara Independent
Submit a Nomination for the 80th Annual Person of the Year Awards
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to nominate an individual, couple, or family. Nominations are accepted now through 5pm on February 24, 2023. Nominations will be accepted online at sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/.
Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms
Debris basin sediment from Carpinteria hills heads to the beach. It will replenish the coast. The post Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Welcomes New Board Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held a swearing-in ceremony on December 13, 2022. During the November 2022 election, there were two four-year seats open on IVCSD’s board and one two-year seat open. Both Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were elected to continue serving another four-year term concluding in December 2026. Brandt and Freeman were both actively involved in the creation of IVCSD and will continue to serve and advocate for the residents of Isla Vista. Olivia Craig was elected to serve a two-year term concluding in December 2024.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Regents Express Frustration with UCSB Chancellor Yang over Munger Hall
Enrollment at UC Santa Barbara has been increasing and student housing has been slow to keep up. The delays in moving forward on UCSB’s Munger Hall project — the proposed nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students — had many University of California Regents expressing their frustration with the slow-going housing developments on UCSB’s campus during their January 18 board meeting.
