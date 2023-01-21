ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek

PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
TALENT, OR
nbc16.com

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

ODOT: Landslide repairs on Highway 101 will resume in spring

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it's on track to have a second lane of traffic open in the coming weeks on Highway 101 where a landslide shut off access to motorists for several days. Matt Noble, communications manager for ODOT, says 200 yards...
PORT ORFORD, OR
nbc16.com

Cribbins appointed Coos County Airport District Legal Counsel

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coos County Airport District commissioners have appointed Melissa Cribbins as the District's Legal Counsel of Record, the District reported Tuesday. Commissioners also approved a new date when they meet each month. The action was taken at the regular board meeting on January 19, 2023, and became effective immediately.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast

Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...
nbc16.com

Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch

As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program

Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers crowned at pageant in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two involved in check fraud

BANDON, Ore. — Tuesday morning, around 8:46 a.m., Bandon Police Officer Emma Owens made a routine traffic stop after observing the gray SUV failing to obey a traffic control device. Inside the vehicle the officer found 28-year-old Kyle Vanalstine and 21-year-old Rebeca Aseere. Officer Owens made contact with Deputy...
BANDON, OR
nbc16.com

Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
nbc16.com

Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
GRANTS PASS, OR
nbc16.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
nbc16.com

Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy