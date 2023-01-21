Read full article on original website
Showtime docuseries spotlights Montana's missing indigenous people
A docuseries focused on the missing and murdered indigenous people problem here in Montana is set to premier on Showtime February 3rd
5 Of The Best Montana Hot Springs Open All Winter
If you're looking for a way to take the edge off the frigid Montana temperatures, you don't have to travel far to find a great hot spring. Nothing beats spending a cold winter day soaking in a nice hot spring. Fortunately, there are a lot of great options for hot...
Why name a sweet little Montana puppy French Hen?
If a puppy is born around Christmastime, there's a good chance she could get a Christmas name. And Egg Nog isn't a perfect dog name. That's partly why this week's puppy up for adoption on Take Me Home Tuesday is known by the unusual name of "French Hen." Allison Kadler...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas
Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
How many “Montana Bar” bars are there in the state of Montana?
You may have noticed when doing some driving around Montana, a lot of businesses love to use Montana in their name. Everything from glass, doors, clothing etc. See Also: Great Made In Montana gifts to give. Most of those types of businesses would probably send a cease and desist letter...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
Montana Issues Startling Fentanyl Warning After 8 Overdose Deaths
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation issued a statewide warning on Tuesday after eight people recently died of an overdose of fentanyl in 10 Montana counties. KGVO News spoke to Bryan Lockerby, Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation at the...
Avalanche activity on the rise, storms expected to bring plenty of fresh snow
Montana has had an active couple of weeks in regard to avalanches the last few weeks. We have had several natural and human-triggered avalanches despite fewer heavy snowfalls in the last 10-14 days.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23
It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
