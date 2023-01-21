ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

94.9 KYSS FM

Why name a sweet little Montana puppy French Hen?

If a puppy is born around Christmastime, there's a good chance she could get a Christmas name. And Egg Nog isn't a perfect dog name. That's partly why this week's puppy up for adoption on Take Me Home Tuesday is known by the unusual name of "French Hen." Allison Kadler...
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
NewsTalk 95.5

We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change

In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
94.9 KYSS FM

Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday

The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23

It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
