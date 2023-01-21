While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.

Read full article on original website
Related
sanbenito.com
San Benito County residents can dispose of storm debris for free Jan. 29
Residents of San Benito County who need to dispose of storm debris can do so at a free event Jan. 29 at John Smith Road Landfill. The free disposal day is sponsored by the county’s Integrated Waste Management Regional Agency. It will take place from 9am-3pm, at the landfill located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister.
Multiple active landslides keeping Hwy 1 closed
It could be a month before Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast is fully reopened to traffic again due to three major landslides.
Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Food Bank for Monterey County will host a Tuesday emergency food distribution event. This event will be on Jan 24. in San Ardo on Cattleman and College Roads. This event will be at Our Lady of Ransom Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The post Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
All but one state Covid-19 testing site close in Monterey County.
Nearly three years since the start of Covid-19, one of the early icons of the pandemic—state-supported test sites—is winding down in Monterey County. Four sites operated by Logistics Health, Inc., working under contract with the California Department of Public Health, closed on Sunday, Jan. 22, due to a decrease in demand.
benitolink.com
Hospital officials outline funding efforts, scenarios
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital interim CEO Mary Casillas told the audience that all options were on the table to save the hospital, including discontinuing services such as the Home Healthcare Department, which will close Jan. 31, and leasing or selling nursing facilities. The panel for the forum was made up...
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
Emergency repair work begins in Santa Cruz after storms battered coast
The recent storms battered the coast of Santa Cruz County, where major portions of the walkway and road were washed away along the iconic West Cliff Drive.
Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing The post Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects appeared first on KION546.
Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV): Now that the storms are over, the recovery process took a step in the right direction on Sunday afternoon. Over 100 volunteers came out to the first of many clean up events at Capitola Beach. The event was organized by the City of Capitola's Recreation Department and Save Our Shores. Erica Donnelly-Greenan The post Volunteers help clean up storm debris on Capitola Beach appeared first on KION546.
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
7 large slides could keep Highway 1 closed to Big Sur for months. Take a look at the damage
“We expect the repair cost will be in the millions of dollars,” a Caltrans spokesperson said.
montereycountyweekly.com
There’s a vacancy on the Del Rey Oaks City Council. Who will fill it is a numbers game.
David Schmalz here, thinking about political appointments, which have become a hot topic of late as local elected officials wrangle for coveted board seats on various local agencies. And while many of those dramas—or non-dramas, in some cases—have played out already, that is not so in Del Rey Oaks, where...
SLO Sheriff’s plan to expand the search area for Kyle Doan
San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Drone Team continue to search for five-year-old Kyle Doan who was last seen over a week ago. The post SLO Sheriff’s plan to expand the search area for Kyle Doan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
Firefighters respond to high-speed collision in Cambria
Firefighters reported to a high-speed accident on Highway 1 in Cambria Monday night. Fire officials say at 6:55 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash near Ardath Dr.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
kprl.com
Search Continues For Kyle 01.24.2023
The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. He disappeared two weeks ago in the floodwaters. Nearly 300 people searched for him over the weekend. That search continues...
Has Santa Cruz been colder than usual this winter?
If it's feeling cold — even more so than usual recently — it's not your imagination. Data stretching back to the middle of the fall shows that temperatures have been consistently between 2 and 6 degrees lower than normal for this time of the year. Throw in the wet weather of recent weeks, and that chilly bite can feel downright frigid.
KSBW.com
Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing
SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales man dies after garbage truck backs into him
GONZALES — A 39-year-old Gonzales man has died after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Landfill on Jan. 11. According to media reports, the incident happened at 10:15 a.m. at the facility, located at 31400 Johnson Canyon Road in Gonzales. California Highway Patrol said it...
Comments / 0