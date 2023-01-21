Clovis man with multiple DWI convictions suing police officer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver from Clovis has been getting break after break . Now, he’s suing one of the police officers who arrested him.
Randall Pruitt, 59, has DWI convictions dating back to 1990.
In one of the most recent arrests in December 2017 , a neighbor called police because Pruitt had crashed into her vehicle while trying to pull into his driveway.
Officers caught up to him at his home, but he was already inside at the time. He was still arrested and later convicted for his 9th DWI arrest.
He was sentenced to 12 years, but in 2021, a court of appeals overturned his conviction. They ruled because the officer didn’t have a warrant, he had no right to pull Pruitt out of his house by the arm.
Now, Pruitt is suing, the officer and saying he spent nearly four years in custody due to "the unlawful seizure." Pruitt is asking for monetary damages.
