Clovis, NM

Clovis man with multiple DWI convictions suing police officer

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juE5T_0kM7Grr600

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver from Clovis has been getting break after break . Now, he’s suing one of the police officers who arrested him.

Randall Pruitt, 59, has DWI convictions dating back to 1990.

In one of the most recent arrests in December 2017 , a neighbor called police because Pruitt had crashed into her vehicle while trying to pull into his driveway.

Officers caught up to him at his home, but he was already inside at the time. He was still arrested and later convicted for his 9th DWI arrest.

He was sentenced to 12 years, but in 2021, a court of appeals overturned his conviction. They ruled because the officer didn’t have a warrant, he had no right to pull Pruitt out of his house by the arm.

Now, Pruitt is suing, the officer and saying he spent nearly four years in custody due to “the unlawful seizure.” Pruitt is asking for monetary damages.

Comments / 13

Pamela Davis
4d ago

A drunk wanting money for free to buy more alcohol!!! Too damn bad that he hasn't gone to prison for about 5 yeara

Reply(1)
7
MetalMan AlluminumCan
3d ago

well if the officer's can not do thier job as the LAW states they shouldn't be a officer affter they tell the Citizens ignorance of the laws are no excuse. then Pignorance of thier job is all so no excuse . The tax payer shouldn't foot the bill .D.W.I is not a joke

Reply
3
James Sojourner
4d ago

Hey y'all... I got caught, but I have to pay for what I did 4 years ago.... I was a bad person when I did my crime; thought it was okay.... eventually you pay for your past.

Reply
2
