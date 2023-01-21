Read full article on original website
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
WSMV
Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
fox17.com
Metro: Most Nashville vehicle thefts occur after drivers leave their keys inside the car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new report from Metro Police shows that 74% of cars taken in 2022 had the keys left inside or made accessible to thieves. Exactly 2,687 out of 3,622 cars stolen last year fit inside that category, says the report. Metro Police says that cars...
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
WSMV
2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking, Metro Police said. The two juveniles of a carjacked red SUV were followed by the victim in another vehicle. The juveniles and victim exchanged gunfire on Haynes Park Drive. Police...
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
fox17.com
MNPD: Group tackles man attempting to pull gun near Broadway
Metro Nashville Police say that Sunday morning around 3 a.m. they were called a scene on Rep John Lewis Way near Broadway where a man was being restrained by a group who said that he had attempted to pull a gun on them. MNPD says that multiple witnesses reported that...
WSMV
Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
Two People Killed in Bedford County Crash; Man Charged
Ezequiel Estrada, 42, of Shelbyville has been charged with vehicular assault, DUI, and failure to yield right of way. He was being held without bond in the Bedford County Jail. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Estrada, an alleged drunk driver faces vehicular homicide charges after two people in his vehicle...
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Armed Burglary Suspects
From Metro Police January 20, 2023: East Precinct detectives are working to identify four burglary suspects, two armed with handguns, who during the early morning hours of January 3 attempted to break into a car dealership at 3220 Gallatin Pike. They cut the chain securing the main gate to enter...
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
WSMV
Mom pleas for son’s shooter to turn surrender to police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 19-year-old shot and killed in North Nashville last week is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in as she struggles with the reality of burying her son. On Monday, one week after two teenage boys were shot and killed near the...
Nashville TITANS Detectives Leads to Two Arrests a Seizures of Weapons and Drugs
TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) this afternoon arrested convicted felon Trevor Anderson, 26, after learning he was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna. Detectives located Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, as he rode as...
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
