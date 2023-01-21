ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking, Metro Police said. The two juveniles of a carjacked red SUV were followed by the victim in another vehicle. The juveniles and victim exchanged gunfire on Haynes Park Drive. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Group tackles man attempting to pull gun near Broadway

Metro Nashville Police say that Sunday morning around 3 a.m. they were called a scene on Rep John Lewis Way near Broadway where a man was being restrained by a group who said that he had attempted to pull a gun on them. MNPD says that multiple witnesses reported that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Mom pleas for son’s shooter to turn surrender to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 19-year-old shot and killed in North Nashville last week is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in as she struggles with the reality of burying her son. On Monday, one week after two teenage boys were shot and killed near the...
NASHVILLE, TN

