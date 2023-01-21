ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GBI: Ballistic analysis links protester to wounded trooper’s shooting

By WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gb3be_0kM7Gect00

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a handgun was found in the possession of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran – the man the agency says fired on state troopers Wednesday morning at the site of the proposed Atlanta police training center.

The GBI Friday night updated its investigation of the incident. It says a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm was found with the 26-year-old Teran. In addition, the agency’s forensic ballistic analysis “confirmed that the projectile recovered from the trooper’s wound matches Teran’s handgun.”

Teran, also known as “Tortuguita,” was shot and killed as authorities were conducting a sweep of the area. The GBI says Teran was inside a tent and fired on law enforcers first, wounding a state trooper.

The exchange of gunfire killed Teran. The trooper, name not released, is reported in stable condition.

For months, demonstrators have occupied the forest in south DeKalb County. Previous interactions between police and protesters have sparked some incidents, but never were deadly until this week.

GBI Director Mike Register says a meeting is planned for next week for law enforcement to review how best to secure the site going forward.

