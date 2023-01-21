Read full article on original website
alaskafish.news
Bering Sea crabbers “dismayed” by NOAA/NPFMC refusal to protect king crab
NPFMC in December also “stripped the habitat protections out of every crab action in front of them.”. Statement by Jaime Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers trade group. NOAA Fisheries announced today their denial of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers request for emergency conservation measures to protect Bristol...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives
In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast
The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
telecompetitor.com
Alaska (Still) Aims to Use State Broadband Map to Get Its Fair Share of BEAD Funding
Engineering firm Dewberry Alaska, in collaboration with mapping company Ecopia AI, Rasmuson Foundation and the State of Alaska, is working on a broadband map based on what Ecopia AI is calling “an accurate, up-to-date and complete map of every building, in both rural and urban areas, in the state.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A representative of the Department of Health spoke Tuesday at the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, providing an update on lengthy benefit delays facing many Alaskans. “There’s sort of three high-level causes for the backlog, and that’s due to the legacy IT systems, a cyber...
fox29.com
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
State of the State analysis: State needs more children because ‘people are what this is all about’
Gov. Mike Dunleavy spent a large portion of his State of the State Address highlighting the achievements of outstanding individual Alaskans — many of them from rural parts of the state. He named names, and told stories of heroism and Alaskans going out on a limb to create a better and safer Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral
Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
Climate Prediction Center Has North Dakota Shivering In February
January gave North Dakota a break from its shovels, snowblowers, and snowplows. That could be about to change. The Climate Prediction Center has released its February Forecast. First, let's look at their temperature forecast. January was about average for North Dakota as far as temperatures go with no real arctic...
kmxt.org
State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers
The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
skagwaynews.com
Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System
It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
Keeper sturgeon fishing will close in the Columbia River Gorge
Sturgeon retention fishing will close Wednesday evening above The Dalles Dam and the evening of Jan. 20 above John Day. Oregon and Washington biologists met by phone Tuesday and decided there weren’t enough fish remaining in the Bonneville Reservoir quota to allow another day of retention fishing. Catch-and-release fishing...
alaskapublic.org
Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
kinyradio.com
SE Alaska trollers and conservation group await judge's decision on possible Chinook fishery closure
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska troll fishery of wild Chinook salmon is facing a potential shutdown due to a lawsuit filed by the Wildfish Conservancy, a non-profit conservation organization based in Seattle. The lawsuit was filed as a course of action to protect the Southern Resident killer whales...
ktoo.org
Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant
Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration
In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy identified successes from his first four-year term in office and called for action on a list of administration priorities, including more funding for a “statehood defense” program that has launched a series of lawsuits against the federal government. Speaking Monday night at the state […] The post Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
