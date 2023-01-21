ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 7

Related
alaskafish.news

Bering Sea crabbers “dismayed” by NOAA/NPFMC refusal to protect king crab

NPFMC in December also “stripped the habitat protections out of every crab action in front of them.”. Statement by Jaime Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers trade group. NOAA Fisheries announced today their denial of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers request for emergency conservation measures to protect Bristol...
ALASKA STATE
Doug Stewart

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives

In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast

The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A representative of the Department of Health spoke Tuesday at the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, providing an update on lengthy benefit delays facing many Alaskans. “There’s sort of three high-level causes for the backlog, and that’s due to the legacy IT systems, a cyber...
ALASKA STATE
fox29.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral

Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers

The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
KODIAK, AK
alaskapublic.org

Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
skagwaynews.com

Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System

It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
ALASKA STATE
The Oregonian

Keeper sturgeon fishing will close in the Columbia River Gorge

Sturgeon retention fishing will close Wednesday evening above The Dalles Dam and the evening of Jan. 20 above John Day. Oregon and Washington biologists met by phone Tuesday and decided there weren’t enough fish remaining in the Bonneville Reservoir quota to allow another day of retention fishing. Catch-and-release fishing...
OREGON STATE
alaskapublic.org

Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant

Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration

In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy identified successes from his first four-year term in office and called for action on a list of administration priorities, including more funding for a “statehood defense” program that has launched a series of lawsuits against the federal government.  Speaking Monday night at the state […] The post Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy