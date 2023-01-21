3-vehicle accident on 13th Street Bridge in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 said there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland.

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers.

Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers said. Responders include Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department, and Boyd County Emergency Medical Services.

