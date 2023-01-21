Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | What is the best Hawkeye winter sport?
Opinion writers Luke Krchak and Evan Weidl on what Hawkeye sport to follow this winter. Iowa women’s basketball is the best sport to watch this winter. With a schedule of big games that pin Iowa against others in the Big Ten, what is there not to like?. The Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational
The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 16 Wisconsin
No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 16 Wisconsin, 19-18, at the Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wis. At the end of the dual, the score was tied 18-18. Iowa broke the tie with the third criterion for total non-fall match points, 31-24. There were three top-ten matches up during the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling narrowly avoids upset at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. — The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad narrowly escaped Madison with a 19-18 victory over the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. Iowa is now 12-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Big Ten. “I know one thing, when we’re ready to go and...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Payton Sandfort heating up after early-season shooting struggles
Iowa men’s basketball’s Payton Sandfort is no stranger to heating up over the course of a season. The 6-foot-7 Waukee, Iowa, native eased his way onto the scene as a true freshman at Iowa, averaging five points per game for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten tournament title team. Sandfort established himself as one of the top 3-point threats in the Big Ten after the midway point of the 2021-22 campaign, as he knocked down 36.6 percent of his triples as a first year.
Daily Iowan
No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball hands No. 2 Ohio State first loss of the season
The No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball team picked up its first win over an AP top-2 opponent since the 1999-2000 season on Monday night, taking down previously undefeated No. 2 Ohio State, 83-72, at the Value City Arena in Columbus. The Hawkeyes were also without their third-leading scorer, as...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder advocate for passionate play
Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark plays with passion on the floor. But lately, her passion has been penalized. Clark received a technical foul for saying “damn it” to herself after missing a shot against Northwestern on Jan. 11. While the technical foul didn’t affect the outcome of the game — the Wildcats missed both technical free throws and the Hawkeyes won, 93-64 — the All-American was still frustrated with the call.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball senior McKenna Warnock day-to-day ahead of matchup against undefeated Ohio State
Iowa women’s basketball senior forward McKenna Warnock is day-to-day after suffering an injury against Michigan State on Wednesday night. Warnock suffered a ribcage injury while absorbing a screen at the beginning of the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ overtime victory over the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan. She left the game and did not return.
Daily Iowan
Iowa track and field sprinter Jenoah McKiver excited to return to competition after hamstring tear
Iowa men’s track and field sprinter Jenoah McKiver blew the field away when he ran the 400-meter dash at the Jim Click Shootout on April 9, 2022. Not only did he win by over 1.6 seconds, but his time of 44.74 set a school record, earned him U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Track Athlete of the Week and Big Ten Male Track Athlete of the Week awards, and ranked him second in the world in the event for the 2022 season.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council considers approving amateur boxing match in liquor establishments after decade
After over a decade of being prohibited, Iowa City may allow an amateur boxing match at the Graduate Hotel following the Iowa City City Council’s approval of an amendment to a city ordinance that banned amateur boxing in liquor-licensed establishments. The ordinance was introduced in 2007 following an incident...
Daily Iowan
UI student performs drag for the first time to explore gender
I’d never attended a drag show where I was on the stage myself. I’d never met drag royalty in the flesh. You adjust quickly, I found out. The second I walked into that dressing room, I knew nobody, but I really wanted to. The University of Iowa’s drag...
Daily Iowan
Hollywood Highlights — UI alumni who have made it to stardom
Ashton Kutcher, Gene Wilder, Tennessee Williams — like most colleges, the University of Iowa boasts its share of famous alumni. Whether they studied on the Pentacrest, got pumped for games at Kinnick Stadium, or strolled the streets of Iowa City, these celebs were once everyday Hawkeyes. It is likely...
Daily Iowan
Jackson trial: Closing arguments and deliberations coming this week
The trial of former University of Iowa business student Alexander Jackson, who faces three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his parents and sister, is expected to move into closing arguments and final deliberations early this week. Alexander Jackson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting his father, Jan...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | We should do something about gun violence
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. A man fired a gun at someone at point-blank range in the Iowa City Pedestrian mall on Jan. 14. On Saturday,...
Daily Iowan
UI faculty senate, state Board of Regents oppose anti-tenure bill
A bill designed to prohibit tenure policies and contracts is facing opposition from members of the University of Iowa and at state Board of Regents-governed universities. The bill, House File 48, was introduced by Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, on Jan. 17 in the Iowa House of Representatives and would impact contracts made after July 1. It is similar to bills introduced in the legislature in past years that did not pass, including in 2021 and 2019.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Area Chinese Association celebrates Lunar New Year at the Englert
Lunar New Year is the start of the lunar calendar — a celebration of new beginnings, reunion, and family. The holiday is honored through music, dance, and food, all of which could be found at the Englert Theatre on Sunday. The Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosted the Lunar...
Daily Iowan
UI researchers help find COVID-19 bivalent booster effectiveness
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics assisted in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that shows that a new COVID-19 booster vaccine can provide protection for older adults. In fall 2022, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s version of the bivalent booster vaccine....
Daily Iowan
‘STOMP’ brings rhythm and joy to Hancher
On Saturday afternoon, shadows cast by white stage lights danced across the walls of Hancher Auditorium as deep bass and the sharp stomping of boots reverberated through the audience like a heartbeat. Every seat was filled for the Jan. 21 matinee show of the award-winning production of “STOMP,” and the...
Daily Iowan
Review | UI German professor translates and updates classic work ‘Die Vogelmacherin’
Witch trials existed long before Salem, Massachusetts. Waltraud Maierhofer, a University of Iowa professor of German, teaches the course Witch Hunts in Fact and Fiction, which explores European witch hunts. She has recently gone a step further as an educator and translated a key historical text, “The Child Witches of...
