A Golden Solution to Pollution? Scientists Have Developed a New Method of Reducing Carbon Dioxide
The conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) into carbon monoxide (CO) through electrochemical reactions has the potential to reduce pollution levels by removing CO2 from the atmosphere and also providing an alternative energy source, as CO can be used as an ingredient. However, the catalysts that are currently used in these reactions are not efficient or selective enough to make this process a practical solution.
Uncovering the Hidden Sources of City Methane Emissions: Researchers Reveal Unrecognized Contributors to Global Warming
Montreal’s municipal greenhouse gas inventory presents an incomplete picture of methane emissions. Cities are responsible for almost 1/5th of the global methane emissions caused by human activities. However, most cities don’t capture information about the full range of sources of this powerful greenhouse gas. In 2020, a team led by McGill University, measured methane emissions from various sources across the city of Montreal. The researchers found that two of the four most important sources of methane emissions in the city (historic landfills and manholes) are not included in the city’s municipal greenhouse gas inventories, making it difficult to tackle the problem fully, or reach the city’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
Climate Conundrum: Building Green Energy Facilities May Produce Substantial Carbon Emissions
However, speeding the transition might nearly cancel the effect. First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels, and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put online quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
Cosmic Simulation: Researchers Create Curved Spacetime in Lab
Scientists have created a simulation of an entire family of universes with curvature using ultracold quantum gases. Einstein’s Theory of Relativity states that space and time are intertwined. In our Universe, the curvature of spacetime is relatively small and unchanging. However, researchers from Heidelberg University have successfully created a laboratory experiment in which the structure of spacetime can be manipulated.
“Harmless” Bacteria Species Developing Alarming Number of Potentially Harmful Characteristics
Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria commonly found in the food processing industry, poses a significant threat to human health. Not only can it cause severe illness, it is also becoming resistant to food safety measures worldwide. Startingly, two previously thought to be harmless species of Listeria have recently been found...
One Step Closer to Artificial Organs: Living Fossil Provides New Insight
An ancient fish called a “living fossil” has assisted scientists in gaining a deeper understanding of stem cells, which could potentially lead to advancements in stem cell research and the creation of artificial organs. A beating heart, a complex organ responsible for pumping blood throughout the body. Not...
NASA’s Geotail Mission Ends: Data Recorder Failure Halts Operations
After 30 years in orbit, mission operations for the joint NASA–JAXA Geotail spacecraft have ended, after the failure of the spacecraft’s remaining data recorder. Since its launch on July 24, 1992, Geotail orbited Earth, gathering an immense dataset on the structure and dynamics of the magnetosphere, Earth’s protective magnetic bubble. Geotail was originally slated for a four-year run, but the mission was extended several times due to its high-quality data return, which contributed to over a thousand scientific publications.
Earth's inner core is slowing down — and the length of a day may change as a result
It may seem fantastical to say there is a planet within Earth, but conceptually it is true. Ever since the 1990s, geophysicists have known that Earth's inner core— a ball of iron with a radius of 746 miles (more than two-thirds the size of the moon) — spins in the center of our planet at a different pace than the rest of the globe. In a sense, this separation makes the inner core a bit like a planet of its own.
Insulin in a Pill? New Research Answers a Question That Has Puzzled Diabetes Researchers for 100 Years
Researchers at WEHI have solved a century-old question in diabetes research by discovering that a molecule other than insulin can have the same effect. This provides valuable information for the future creation of an oral insulin pill. Researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) in Melbourne have finally...
Scientists Have Solved a Long-Standing Genomic Mystery
UCSC researchers suggest that introns, a source of molecular complexity unique to eukaryotes, primarily originate from introners. The origins of introns, segments of non-coding DNA that must be removed from genetic code before protein synthesis, are one of the most enduring mysteries in biology. Introns are a universal feature of eukaryotic genomes, found in all animals, plants, fungi, and protists, but not in prokaryotic genomes, such as those of bacteria. Despite their ubiquity, there is significant variation in the number of introns found in different species’ genomes, even among closely related species. This has made understanding the origins and evolution of introns a long-standing, fundamental mystery in biology.
New Research: Eating Grapes Can Protect Against UV Damage to Skin
A recent study highlights the potential of grapes in providing photoprotection. A recent study published in the journal Antioxidants has shown that consuming grapes can protect against UV damage to the skin. The study participants who consumed 2 ¼ cups of grapes daily for two weeks showed increased resistance to sunburn. The study also found a potential correlation between the gut and skin, as those participants who had UV resistance also had unique microbiomic and metabolomic profiles. The study suggests that the natural compounds called polyphenols found in grapes may be responsible for these protective effects.
Good News: Clouds Less Climate-Sensitive Than Previously Thought
An airborne campaign has helped to unravel some of the mysteries of clouds. In 2020, Dr. Raphaela Vogel and an international team from the University of Hamburg’s Center for Earth System Research and Sustainability (CEN), the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique in Paris, and the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg conducted a major field campaign to analyze observational data collected in fields of cumulus clouds near the Atlantic island of Barbados. Through their analysis, they discovered that the contribution of these clouds to climate warming needs to be reevaluated.
New Nanoparticle To Act at the Heart of Cells for Extremely Powerful and Targeted Anti-Inflammatory Treatment
A team from UNIGE and LMU developed a transport nanoparticle to make an anti-inflammatory drug much more effective and less toxic. How can a drug be delivered exactly where it is needed, while limiting the risk of side effects? The use of nanoparticles to encapsulate a drug to protect it and the body until it reaches its point of action is being increasingly studied. However, this requires identifying the right nanoparticle for each drug according to a series of precise parameters. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Ludwig Maximilians Universität München (LMU) has succeeded in developing a fully biodegradable nanoparticle capable of delivering a new anti-inflammatory drug directly into macrophages – the cells where uncontrolled inflammatory reactions are triggered – ensuring its effectiveness. In addition, the scientists used an in vitro screening methodology, thus limiting the need for animal testing. These results, recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, open the way to an extremely powerful and targeted anti-inflammatory treatment.
World’s Longest Conveyor Belt System – 61 Miles Long
The conveyor belt helps transport an essential agricultural fertilizer from the remote reaches of Western Sahara to farmlands across the world. On the western edge of the Sahara Desert, a 61-mile-long white line cuts across the sand. This conspicuous line is the world’s longest conveyor belt system, which traverses Western Sahara’s desert from the Bou Craa phosphate mine to the coastal town of El Marsa near Laayoune. The conveyor belt helps transport a critical mineral from remote parts of northern Africa to farmlands across the world, including in the United States.
10,000 Years Ago – Ancient Stone Tools Provide the Earliest Evidence of Rice Harvesting
The presence of striations and residue reveal the techniques used in harvesting. A study led by Dartmouth has uncovered the earliest evidence of rice harvesting, dating back to 10,000 years ago in southern China. The research team analyzed stone tools and found evidence of two methods used for harvesting rice, which helped initiate the domestication of the crop. The findings were recently published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Unlocking the Secrets of Aging: Researchers Discover Previously Unknown Mechanism That Drives Aging
A previously unknown mechanism that drives aging has been found to be universal across a range of different animals, including humans. A new study finds that most molecular-level changes that occur during aging are associated with gene length. Organisms balance the activity of short and long genes. Aging is accompanied...
Alarm Bells Ring for Great Hammerheads After Scientists Sequence the Genomes of Endangered Sharks
Scientists have sequenced the genomes of two endangered sharks. Low genetic diversity and signs of inbreeding ring alarm bells for great hammerheads, but there may be hope for shortfin makos that showed higher genetic diversity and limited inbreeding. “With their whole genomes deciphered at high resolution we have a much...
ESA’s Planetary Defense Mission: Time of Trial for Hera Spacecraft
One of last year’s space highlights was the NASA DART mission’s collision with Dimorphos (seen right in the animation above), the small moon of the binary asteroid Didymos (seen left). The impact measurably shifted the target asteroid’s orbit around its primary while casting a plume of debris thousands of kilometers out into space.
HYPER (HighlY Interactive ParticlE Relics) – A New Model for Dark Matter
Phase transition in early universe changes strength of interaction between dark and normal matter. Dark matter remains one of the greatest mysteries of modern physics. It is clear that it must exist, because without dark matter, for example, the motion of galaxies cannot be explained. But it has never been possible to detect dark matter in an experiment.
