Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Prien Lake Park pavilion and playground will be closed for several weeks for repairs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See Inside The Presidential Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]

Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh

(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2023. Robert Bradley Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; proper equipment required on vehicles. Rafael Sandro-Lemus Duarte Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons during a crime.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
IOWA, LA

