KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
KPLC TV
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New York Native Moves to Lake Area to continue cat rescue. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
See Inside The Presidential Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.
KPLC TV
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week. No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.
[Photos] Boater Sinks Truck At The Prien Lake Park Boat Launch In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Talk about a bad day fishing. Usually, you throw fish back in the water, not your truck. The Lake Charles Police, Fire Department, and an Ambulance were called to the scene to check out the boater to make sure he was okay. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred during the incident.
KPLC TV
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
KPLC TV
I-10E reopens at Ryan St. following vehicle accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound has reopened at the Ryan St. exit following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
KPLC TV
SWLA residents share concerns about frequent bridge closures
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One bridge closure after another - the Black Bayou and Big Lake bridges have been a consistent problem for residents traveling through Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. The Black Bayou Bridge is now open, but just a few days ago it was shut down. According to...
KPLC TV
Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh
(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
KPLC TV
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Thousands without power across Acadiana as storms move through area
UPDATE: 10 P.M. While most of Acadiana has electricity again tonight, some still do not. The National power outrage grid is reporting that 1225 customers in Acadia, 1279 customers in Vermilion, 1872 customers in Iberia Parish and 498 customers in Lafayette Parish are still without power at 10:00 p.m. And, throughout Louisiana more than 26,000 […]
KPLC TV
Power restored at Starks High School, normal school hours today
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored to Starks High School after severe weather damaged power lines in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. School is scheduled as normal for today, Wednesday, January, 25.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2023. Robert Bradley Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; proper equipment required on vehicles. Rafael Sandro-Lemus Duarte Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons during a crime.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Elijah Lane Miller, 16, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. KPLC first covered Miller’s story in 2007 when he was only a toddler who had been passed over for a multi-organ transplant before community donations allowed him to make the trip to Georgetown Medical Center in Washington D.C. There he was given a new liver, pancreas, and small intestine.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
KPLC TV
Vehicle experts recommend shield to help with rise in catalytic converter thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the U.S. and right here in Southwest Louisiana. You may have seen numerous stories over the past year of thefts and arrests regarding the automotive part, but experts say there is a way to make it harder for thieves and potentially save you thousands of dollars.
Police pursuit in Jennings ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.
