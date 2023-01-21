ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
Geico Won’t Have to Pay $5.2 Million to Woman Who Alleged She Contracted STD in Car Insured by the Company

Geico will no longer have to pay $5.2 million to a Missouri woman who claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a Geico-insured car, CBS News reports. The verdict in the case against the company was overturned by the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a unanimous decision. State Supreme Court judges ruled that Geico, which is based in Maryland, should be provided with more of a chance to weigh in on the case and it’ll be sent back to lower courts for more deliberation. Geico might still need to pay a settlement later on, depending on the verdict of the court.
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
