Geico will no longer have to pay $5.2 million to a Missouri woman who claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a Geico-insured car, CBS News reports. The verdict in the case against the company was overturned by the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a unanimous decision. State Supreme Court judges ruled that Geico, which is based in Maryland, should be provided with more of a chance to weigh in on the case and it’ll be sent back to lower courts for more deliberation. Geico might still need to pay a settlement later on, depending on the verdict of the court.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO