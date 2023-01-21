Read full article on original website
How Did Louisiana’s Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Just one week ago Louisiana was on the precipice of a huge Arctic plunge in temperatures. All over the radio and websites were warnings about protecting your home's pipes and plumbing because temperatures were going to plummet to some of the lowest readings we've seen in years. The forecasters were right, we did get cold. And yes there were pipes that didn't weather the storm.
KPLC TV
SWLA residents share concerns about frequent bridge closures
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One bridge closure after another - the Black Bayou and Big Lake bridges have been a consistent problem for residents traveling through Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. The Black Bayou Bridge is now open, but just a few days ago it was shut down. According to...
KPLC TV
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week. No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.
KPLC TV
Power restored at Starks High School, normal school hours today
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored to Starks High School after severe weather damaged power lines in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. School is scheduled as normal for today, Wednesday, January, 25.
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge resumes normal operations
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge has resumed normal operations after the southbound lanes were closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The bridge is open to both marine and vehicle traffic.
