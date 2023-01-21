THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO