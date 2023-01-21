Read full article on original website
Serial Robbery Suspect Terrance Turner Charged with 7 Nashville Dollar Store Robberies
From Metro Police January 23, 2023: An investigation spanning nearly a month into a series of armed robberies at Nashville area dollar stores culminated Sunday night with the arrest of ex-con Terrance Turner, 43, who, through surveillance, was taken into custody shortly after robbing Dollar Tree at 2806 Smith Springs Road.
Murfreesboro Police Investigate Car Break-ins at Richard Siegel Soccer Park
Detectives are investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, Manson Pike Trailhead, and Barfield Park on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro. Detectives believe the thieves could be part of a felony lane gang, going around to different cities and breaking into cars...
Suspect Steals Employee’s Purse From Murfreesboro Business
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 16, an unidentified man stole an employee’s purse from the breakroom of The Social Chair at The Fountains at Gateway on Medical Center Pkwy. After stealing the Prada purse, containing the victim’s ID, debit and...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Local Vehicle Break-Ins Continue in Murfreesboro Area
Murfreesboro, TN – Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department continue to investigate a string of car break-ins that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, the Manson Pike Greenway Trailhead, Old Fort Park, and Barfield Park on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. Detectives believe the thieves...
Woman allegedly robs Dollar General after being denied access to the bathroom
A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a Dollar General after being denied access to the bathroom.
Mother robs Dollar General store after urinating on floor
Shoppers in a North Nashville Dollar General had to take cover and run for safety Monday night, after a mother entered the store while waving a handgun.
wjle.com
Former DCHS Cafeteria Employee Charged with Theft
A former cafeteria employee at DeKalb County High School has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the wallet of a fellow worker there. 60-year-old Teena Cone Mooney of Rolling Acres Road, Smithville is under a $1,000 bond for theft of property under $1,000 and she will appear in General Sessions Court on February 2.
WSMV
Officials searching for man accused of breaking into home, trying to pawn stolen instruments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a man tried to resell instruments that police say he stole from a home in Bellevue. A Donelson guitar store owner said he was threatened by the man after he realized the equipment was stolen. The owner of blues vintage guitars...
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Provide Tips on Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.
WSMV
Winchester Police searching for man who led officers on car chase
WINCHESTER, Tenn. – The Winchester Police Department is searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road. William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester around 8 pm. Tarrant stopped on the side of...
Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF agent warns of new device being attached to guns
The Nashville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is concerned about a device that can quickly turn a handgun into a machine gun.
BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries
From Gallatin Police Department 1-23-2023 Please BOLO for the vehicles and subjects, they were involved in vehicle burglaries on 1/20/23. One is a newer model black Cadillac SUV, the other is a newer model silver Audi sedan. The subject was observed exiting the Silver Audi SUV and checking vehicle doors in the parking lot of […] The post BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
Nashville TITANS Detectives Leads to Two Arrests a Seizures of Weapons and Drugs
TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) this afternoon arrested convicted felon Trevor Anderson, 26, after learning he was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Smyrna. Detectives located Anderson at a Donelson Pike hotel and followed him, with the assistance of a THP helicopter, as he rode as...
Two People Killed in Bedford County Crash; Man Charged
Ezequiel Estrada, 42, of Shelbyville has been charged with vehicular assault, DUI, and failure to yield right of way. He was being held without bond in the Bedford County Jail. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Estrada, an alleged drunk driver faces vehicular homicide charges after two people in his vehicle...
Nashville Man on Parole in 2009 Murder Case Now Facing Multiple Drug and Gun Charges
From Metro Police January 21, 2023: A months-long investigation into the suspected distribution of narcotics, including fentanyl, by Tennessee parolee Ronterius Roberson culminated in Friday’s arrest of Roberson, along with the seizure of guns, drugs, cash, and cars. Roberson, 41, who is on parole for facilitation of first-degree murder...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Armed Burglary Suspects
From Metro Police January 20, 2023: East Precinct detectives are working to identify four burglary suspects, two armed with handguns, who during the early morning hours of January 3 attempted to break into a car dealership at 3220 Gallatin Pike. They cut the chain securing the main gate to enter...
Metro police arrest suspected serial dollar store robber
Metro police say they ended their Sunday night by making their third serial robbery arrest of the weekend.
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
