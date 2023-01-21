ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Local Vehicle Break-Ins Continue in Murfreesboro Area

Murfreesboro, TN – Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department continue to investigate a string of car break-ins that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, the Manson Pike Greenway Trailhead, Old Fort Park, and Barfield Park on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. Detectives believe the thieves...
wjle.com

Former DCHS Cafeteria Employee Charged with Theft

A former cafeteria employee at DeKalb County High School has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the wallet of a fellow worker there. 60-year-old Teena Cone Mooney of Rolling Acres Road, Smithville is under a $1,000 bond for theft of property under $1,000 and she will appear in General Sessions Court on February 2.
SMITHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Provide Tips on Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.
COLUMBIA, TN
Sumner County Source

BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries

From Gallatin Police Department 1-23-2023 Please BOLO for the vehicles and subjects, they were involved in vehicle burglaries on 1/20/23. One is a newer model black Cadillac SUV, the other is a newer model silver Audi sedan. The subject was observed exiting the Silver Audi SUV and checking vehicle doors in the parking lot of […] The post BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN

