NBC Los Angeles
Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis
The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
Santa Barbara Edhat
King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach
Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night
Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Large tree removed after falling on building in SLO
Crews worked throughout the day on Monday to remove a large tree that fell onto a building in San Luis Obispo.
palisadesnews.com
Food Scraps and Yard Waste Now Must Be Disposed of in Green Bins
Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
kcrw.com
DATER LA PRESENTS: VALENTINES + VINYL
DTLA - 700 Jackson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Greater LA host and everyone’s boo, Steve Chiotakis, along with KCRW Music Director + DJ Anne Litt invite YOU to bring your ONE favorite vinyl record and we’ll take turns putting you all behind the turntables to show off your song of choice — will this soundtrack to your soul find you a match? Let's mingle over music and find out!
addictedtovacation.com
El Capitan Campground Santa Barbara: The Full Rundown
El Capitan Campground is a beautiful destination for camping in Santa Barbara, California, near the Pacific Ocean. Is El Capitan campground in Santa Barbra worth it?. El Capitan campground offers campers stunning views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and miles of beachfront camping. It has many cabins, yurts, and safari tents with various amenities, including WiFi. And you will have a busy and fun time as there are things to do, including swimming and hiking.
kcrw.com
Questions about accuracy trigger changes to LA’s homeless count
LA’s annual homeless count kicks off tonight and runs through Thursday as thousands of volunteers tally up how many Angelenos are living without adequate shelter. The data they collect will help determine how precious resources are distributed. But how good is this annual exercise at actually telling us how many Angelenos are homeless?
okcheartandsoul.com
Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
KTLA.com
PCH closed by flooding in Huntington Beach
Flooding closed the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. All lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are “currently closed until further notice,” Caltrans said on Twitter. The closure began at 10:45 a.m. when high tide surf pushed a “substantial” amount of water onto the Bolsa...
calcoastnews.com
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
kvta.com
More Santa Ana Winds Coming To Ventura County
Update--Ventura County can expect another round of Santa Ana winds Wednesday night and Thursday. Those gusty northeast winds will be strongest in the mountains with peak winds ranging between 60-75 miles and hour but they will spread to the valleys and even the coastal areas. Those areas will see gusts...
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps Released
Southern California Weather Force has issued an Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch effective now for this Thursday, January 26, 2023 for a secondary round of strong Santa Ana Winds. These winds will come from a different direction than due north so some of you that are seeing them now will not see these so you will need to read on for details and see the maps …
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
