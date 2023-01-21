ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

WLWT 5

Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout

CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County sheriff's investigating Elmwood Place homicide

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Elmwood Place on Jan. 21. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Saint Bernard police were providing patrol services to the Village of Elmwood Place...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WALTON, KY
Fox 19

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
CINCINNATI, OH

