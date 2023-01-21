Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff search for missing man known to frequent Kenwood area
KENWOOD, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. According to the Sheriff's Office, James Flanagan was last seen on Jan. 12, 2023. Flanagan is known to frequent the Kenwood area and rides a yellow/green bicycle.
WLWT 5
Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout
CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries
HARRISON, Ohio — Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of man who died at home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for family and friends of a 66-year-old man who died last week at his home. Mark Helcher was found on Saturday at his apartment on Walnut Street in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help to locate relatives or friends.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on North Mill Street in Seven Mile
SEVEN MILE, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on North Mill Street in Seven Mile.
Fox 19
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford's home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit.
Man shot to death in Elmwood Place early Saturday morning
A man was found shot to death on Vine Street in Elmwood Place in the early morning hours Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County sheriff's investigating Elmwood Place homicide
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Elmwood Place on Jan. 21. Saint Bernard police were providing patrol services to the Village of Elmwood Place
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Butler Co. man
BUTLER COUNTY — A DNA comparison has confirmed the fourth body found in Mexico belongs to a Butler Co. man, José Gutiérrez, missing since December, according to news partners at WCPO. On Jan. 20, Mexican authorities identified three out of four bodies discovered as Gutiérrez fiancee, Daniela
WLWT 5
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Turkeyfoot Road
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Turkeyfoot Road.
WLWT 5
Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County.
Fox 19
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill.
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
