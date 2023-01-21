It may seem fantastical to say there is a planet within Earth, but conceptually it is true. Ever since the 1990s, geophysicists have known that Earth's inner core— a ball of iron with a radius of 746 miles (more than two-thirds the size of the moon) — spins in the center of our planet at a different pace than the rest of the globe. In a sense, this separation makes the inner core a bit like a planet of its own.

7 MINUTES AGO