I've been watching all the NCIS since it started and I love NCIS Los Angeles I hope somebody some other network picks it up I don't know why it's going off bring their Mark Harmon back DiNozzo and ziva it's just not the same I still watch it please reconsider getting rid of NCIS Los Angeles put it on Saturday night there's nothing good on Saturday night but please don't get rid of it
I think the one that she finally in is the original NCIS since they got rid of all the original crew that NCIS is the one she actually be terminated. I have been watching it since the beginning and said they got rid of the original crew. I’m actually going to say that the show has gotten boring. It is dull and the replacements are horrible. And I’m sorry to see this NCIS : Los Angeles cancelled but as they say, all good things must come to an end!!
All decent shows going off air or going woke….sad the things that are taking their place.
