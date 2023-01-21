ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

How much is pet insurance for a cat?

If you're like most cat owners, you love spoiling your favorite feline. You buy their favorite treats, spend hours playing with them and build play structures throughout your house so they don't get bored. Taking care of their medical needs is just as important - and that's where pet insurance...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Which type of pet insurance is best?

If you've ever had a pet, you know how costly things can get - especially when it comes to unexpected medical expenses. And even though most pet parents would do anything for their dog or cat there's nothing wrong with looking for ways to save. Much like health insurance for...
loveyourdog.com

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Reviews: How Does It Work & What’s Covered?

When you buy something through one of the links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best pet insurance for your dog may vary from your neighbor’s. Your needs and concerns aren’t the same, so it’s best to research before signing up for any pet insurance policy. And statistically speaking, insuring your dog helps them live their longest, healthiest lives because economic euthanasia is less likely, and pet parents are more apt to take their dog to the vet when they notice an issue.
The Independent

Millions of cat owners could be forced to microchip pets

Millions of cat owners will be forced to microchip their pets under a long-awaited new law that could come into effect in the “coming weeks”.The proposals could soon be brought to parliament as MPs are also considering a petition that would require drivers to stop if they hit a cat, according to the transport minister, Richard Holden.A number of organisations, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Blue Cross have campaigned for a law that would mean drivers are forced to report it if they hit a cat.However, Mr Holden claims that microchipping cats would be the best way...
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
thewildest.com

How to Find Free Pet Food Near You

Animals are expensive. It’s not the most fun thing to talk about, but it’s a fact of pet parenthood. Even after the initial splurges (adoption fees, spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchipping, and basic necessities, such as crates and collars), there’s the ongoing need to keep our pets’ bellies full — and those bowls of chow can add up.
Benzinga

$30M Bet On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bhawna Arora

espnquadcities.com

Your Pet Could Be A Paid Toy Tester For PetSmart

We've all seen the headlines about how YOU could test an awesome product, or how YOU could get paid to watch Netflix, but now it's time for your pets to possible maker $10,000 to test pet toys for PetSmart. Here is how your furry best friend could bring in the...
actionlifemedia.com

The Different Types of Bed Bugs, Explained

When bed bugs bite, they usually do it in clusters of 3 to 5 bites at once. But since bed bugs are so tiny, it can take people a while to realize that’s what they’re dealing with. They might think it’s just a rash or bites from another type of bug like fleas or spiders.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Protect your pet from heartworms year-round

The bad news: Heartworm disease can be fatal to dogs, cats, and ferrets. The good news: You can protect your pet from this disease. Heartworms can infect your pet year-round and preventing them is much easier, and healthier, for your pet than getting heartworms in the first place or treating heartworm disease afterward. Year-round prevention is key to keeping your pet heartworm free.
thebossmagazine.com

The Rise of Pet Pharmacy Companies in a Post-Covid World

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the world in a number of ways. Even though supply shortages and movement restrictions are no longer with us, they are still fresh in the minds of many who suffered their effects. One industry that has seen a surprisingly big transformation...

