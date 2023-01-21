ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 2

Fred Garvin
4d ago

Uhhh are they going to prevent/prosecute crime/criminals or just make pretty spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and beautifully colored pie charts?

Reply(1)
3
ksfr.org

FBI Recognizes Sharp Increase In Crime Statistics Reporting

The New Mexico Department of Public Safety and the Albuquerque division of the FBI on Friday celebrated a significant increase in the number of state law enforcement agencies reporting into the National Incident-Based Reporting System or NIBRS. Under the system state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies voluntarily submit crime...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Drunk driving deaths see first decline since COVID-19 pandemic

A new report released by the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the University of New Mexico shows that in 2022, 467 fatalities happened on roads across our state. One hundred six of those involved alcohol. New Mexico State Police say they have been working hard to fix this problem.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

TUES: New Mexico wildfire recovery bill passes first test, + More

Recovering from wildfire, New Mexico bill passes first test - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A measure that would clear the way for New Mexico to provide zero-interest loans to local governments to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by wildfires or post-fire flooding has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed an extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights to reproductive health care. The petition filed in the supreme court seeks to clarify the constitutional basis under the New Mexico Bill of Rights, which provides enhanced guarantees for people’s protection and privacy. The filing also seeks […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
ARIZONA STATE
k12dive.com

New Mexico bill would hold schools accountable for ventilation improvements

As COVID-19 raised concerns around the airborne spread of viruses in schools, proposed legislation in New Mexico would require all school districts to test their ventilation systems at least every five years. Each report must be completed by a certified technician or mechanical engineer and would include appropriate recommendations for...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Legislators to debate pretrial detention hearing process

Law enforcement officials have called on New Mexico's justice system to work harder to keep violent criminals in jail. Now, state legislators are calling for stricter guidelines as well. It starts when a person is arrested and charged with a felony. District attorneys have the option to file for pretrial...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Public comments, health and safety bill discussions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday January 23, legislators are back to lawmaking with the second week of the 2023 session. Today, lawmakers will debate a few introduced bills, and one committee will even take public comment for the first time. The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which generally debates bills related to spending, is opening up […]
KRQE News 13

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
KOAT 7

ALERT DAY: Strong winds and heavy snow throughout New Mexico

Strong winds, heavy snow and difficult travel conditions have prompted Monday to be a weather alert day. Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and high wind warnings have been issued for different parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

