Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The White Lotus’ stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò stun in Skims Valentine’s collection shoot
Breakout stars of the hit show The White Lotus have found themselves at the front of a campaign for Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear line Skims. Kardashian, like many of us, is absolutely in love with the show and she hopes that we too will fall in love with her new Valentine’s Day campaign starring Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson channels ‘The Nutcracker’ by twerking in a tutu, Tchaikovsky presumably rolls in his grave
When Tchaikovsky first composed The Nutcracker in 1892, we’ve got the feeling he wouldn’t have imagined a world where Academy Award-winning actress and Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Brie Larson would be putting forth a homemade audition tape that involves her shaking her ass in a tutu. And yet, here we are.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Succession’ guest star Sanaa Lathan teases whether she will reprise her role as Lisa Arthur
Sanaa Lathan is promoting her new film Young. Wild. Free., but recently took some time to address whether or not we’ll be seeing her reprise her role as Lisa Arthur for Succession’s fourth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, Lathan confirmed that while she hasn’t been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rita Ora breaks silence on viral paparazzi photos that led to ‘throuple’ rumors with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora is finally clearing up the speculation that she was once in a “throuple” situation with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson. Rumors first began swirling in May 2021 after paparazzi photos caught Ora and the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom she married in August 2022, seemingly canoodling with Thompson on a balcony in Sydney on a Sunday morning following an all-night party at Waititi’s home. The trio seemed pretty chummy and intertwined at the time — leading people to speculate that the couple had opened their relationship up to Thompson, who had previously admitted that she is attracted to both men and women.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com
Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations
Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
The perfect replacement for Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’ is already working with Adult Swim
Yesterday, Adult Swim dropped the hammer on Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The writer and voice actor is facing a domestic violence trial later this year and has seen his reputation shredded. Despite voicing both Rick and Morty and being central to the show’s success, Adult Swim has now...
Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Chose ‘Aire’ As Baby’s Name After Changing It From ‘Wolf’ (EXCLUSIVE)
It only took 11 months for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to reveal their son’s name, but at least fans now know the reasons behind the unique moniker! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the makeup mogul and the rapper decided on Aire (after first announcing the name was ‘Wolf’) to mesh well with their daughter’s name and for its powerful meaning in a Semitic language.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everybody’s doin’ it in the trailer for the Harley Quinn ‘Valentine’s Day Special’
Just in case you haven’t made it down the seasonal candy aisle at your local grocery, everyone’s least/most favorite holiday is upon us and Harley Quinn and her girlfriend Poison Ivy will be whooping it up in what looks to be (if the trailer can be trusted), the horniest holiday special in HBO Max’s history. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Special is set to premiere next month and it looks like everyone in Gotham is gonna get a little this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson teams up with another banished DCU star in new image from his next potential franchise-starter
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t waste any time in stamping their mark on the DCU, and even if plenty of folks are pissed about the duo’s first several major orders of business, we’d bet that none of them are as unhappy as Dwayne Johnson. After all,...
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched
Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.
wegotthiscovered.com
Being in Brie Larson’s tutu squad looks like a gloriously fun and unhinged time
Brie Larson and her social media posts are a panacea in a world of endless existential doldrums. Whether she’s pairing underwear with crocs or showing off her one-armed strength, it always feels positive. Her latest tutu-related post is no different. Larson’s latest insight into her life includes a series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates the ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Oscar nomination sweep
The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were revealed earlier today, January 24, and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis is ecstatic that A24’s latest comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once has swept the board as far as nominations. Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese-American immigrant who — in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness style — discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent the destruction of the multiverse. Joining Yeoh in supporting roles are Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis, the latter of whom has shared her excitement upon learning of the Oscar nominees.
Comments / 0